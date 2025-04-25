Police Day returned to Kossuth Square in Debrecen

Police Day was once again held at Kossuth Square in Debrecen, where visitors had the chance to get a glimpse into the everyday work of police officers through spectacular demonstrations and exciting programs. The goal of the event, as always, was to strengthen the relationship between the public and the police.

A large number of officers from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Department turned out for the event, not only on foot, but also with service vehicles and police dogs. However, there was no sign of any crime. The April Police Day, held in the square in front of the Great Church, offered a wide range of colorful programs for visitors to choose from. The activities included wall climbing, life-saving simulations, K9 and commando demonstrations. As expected, the four-legged officers stole the show, but the siren-blaring police cars were also extremely popular.

The now-traditional event is organized every April to give the public a closer look at the work of the police and to allow people to speak directly with uniformed officers.

“Events like this give people — both children and adults — a chance to talk directly with the police,”

said Zoltán Illés, Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations.

Mayor László Papp also attended the event and thanked the police for their service, particularly highlighting their role in maintaining public safety in Debrecen.