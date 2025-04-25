Traffic slowed by tractor graduation parade in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Traffic slowed by tractor graduation parade in Debrecen

On Monday, April 28, 2025, from 10:30 AM to approximately 1:30 PM, the Balásházy János Agricultural Technical School, Grammar School, and Dormitory of the University of Debrecen will hold a tractor graduation parade, the DKV (Debrecen Transport Company) announced.

Parade route (right-hand lane in the direction of travel):
Mezőgazdász Street – Pallagi Road – Nagyerdei Boulevard – University Square – Bólyai Street – Akadémia Street – Bólyai Street – University Square – Nagyerdei Boulevard – Pallagi Road – Mezőgazdász Street.

During the event, minor delays are expected on tram and bus services along the parade route.

 

Related Posts

Debrecen Emergency Dental Care is at a New Place

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Concerts at the medical centre

This is why the stench spread in Hajdúszoboszló

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *