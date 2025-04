Water outage expected in several streets of Debrecen today

On Friday, April 25, 2025, due to main pipeline reconstruction works, water service will be suspended from approximately 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM in the following areas of Debrecen:

Bornemissza Street (between Forgács Street and Szoboszlói Street)

Szoboszlói Road (between Bornemissza Street and Ohat Street)

Szoboszlói Road (between Zelemér Street and Legányi Street)

Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. thanks residents for their understanding.