Unsettled weather continues into the last weekend of April

Unsettled weather will persist during the last weekend of April: on Friday and Saturday, rain and showers are expected in many areas. The western part of the country will mostly experience cloudy skies and rain, while in the east, several hours of sunshine are likely. Winds will at times be strong and gusty. By Sunday, the atmosphere will calm down and mostly sunny weather is expected. However, temperatures will drop slightly, with chilly mornings in frost-prone areas, and daytime highs ranging only between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Friday

In western Hungary, mostly cloudy or overcast skies with rain and showers are expected in many areas. Further east, cumulus and high clouds will allow for several hours of sunshine, and in addition to showers, thunderstorms may also develop, some of which may be accompanied by heavy downpours.

In Transdanubia (western Hungary), the north-northwesterly wind will be brisk, at times strong, and thunderstorms may bring intense, stormy gusts as well. Daytime highs will range from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius in the cloudy, rainy west, and between 20 and 25 degrees in the sunnier eastern regions.

Saturday

Cloudy weather is expected in the west, while the east may see plenty of sunshine; later, clouds will decrease from the north across the country.

Rain and showers are likely in many places, with thunderstorms possible in southern and southeastern regions. In the second half of the day, the chance of precipitation will decrease. The north-to-northeast wind will bring strong, occasionally stormy gusts across a wide area. Morning lows will be between 8 and 13 degrees, while afternoon highs will range from 15 to 23 degrees, with the southeast being the warmest.

Sunday

Expect partly cloudy to sunny weather, with more clouds possible in southern and southeastern areas, but only isolated showers are expected there. The northeasterly wind may be brisk, with some stronger gusts in places.

The lowest temperatures at night will generally be between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, but in sheltered northern valleys with less cloud cover, temperatures may drop close to freezing. Daytime highs are expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees.

