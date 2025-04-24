A man stole multiple cars in Debrecen – sentenced to prison

On April 22, 2025, the Debrecen Court of Appeal, acting as the court of second instance, delivered its verdict in a public hearing in the case of a defendant who unlawfully took multiple vehicles and caused damage to them.

The court upheld the verdict issued by the Debrecen District Court on September 12, 2024, in the criminal case for unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal damage, and driving while disqualified. The defendant, classified as a repeat offender, was sentenced by the Debrecen Court to a final judgment of 3 years of imprisonment, a 4-year ban from driving, and a 3-year ban from exercising civil rights.

According to the ruling, on the evening of September 9, 2023, the defendant was walking down a street in Debrecen when he decided to unlawfully enter a car and drive away with it. He opened an unlocked car door, got in, and attempted to start the vehicle by tampering with the ignition system and short-circuiting the wires. The attempt failed, but he caused damage to the ignition system before walking away.

While continuing down the street, he noticed another parked vehicle with an unlocked door and the keys inside. He started the car and drove away, eventually reaching the town of Hortobágy. Along the way, he caused damage to the car’s body and rendered the engine inoperable, forcing him to abandon the vehicle. He caused 2 million forints in damages to the vehicle. He did all of this knowing that the Debrecen Police Department had legally suspended his driving privileges for 12 months by a final decision on February 25, 2023.

This wasn’t his last offense. In the early hours of December 18, 2023, the defendant was again walking in Debrecen when, on a sudden impulse, he decided to unlawfully take another vehicle. He found an unlocked truck with the keys inside, started it, and drove off. His route could not be precisely determined, but on December 21, 2023, at 1:10 PM, he struck a gatepost on Route 354 and was unable to continue driving. He then abandoned the truck at the scene.

The court’s decision is final.

(Debreceni Nap)