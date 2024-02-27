The police are looking for witnesses to a bicycle accident in Debrecen

Two cyclists collided on February 24 in Debrecen, the police are looking for witnesses to investigate the case.

According to the investigation data, a man was riding his bicycle on February 24, 2024, around 7:00 a.m. in Debrecen, in front of Kálvin tér 11, where he collided with another cyclist. As a result of the accident, both cyclists fell, and a woman was seriously injured.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.