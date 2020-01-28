Five people arrested by the police

Events of 27 January in numbers:

The police caught five people and took another five to various police stations on 27 January 2020.

One perpetrator was caught in the act of committing a crime and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One foreign person was taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Fourteen people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in five cases.

There was one traffic accident that resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu