Another canopy walk was built in Hungary

A canopy house and canopy walk were built in Nagykörű in the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok county for more than HUF 646 million, the town’s mayor told MTI.

According to Tibor Túri (independent), the Hungarian government and the European Union provided almost HUF 507 million in non-refundable support to finance the project.

The building was built at a height of eight meters, so its opening hours are not affected by the fluctuating water level of the Tisza River. The walkway leads from the Tisza dam to the building 300 meters away in the floodplain forest, he said.

In the canopy house building, a multifunctional event space and a restaurant with a hot kitchen have been created, which includes both a covered and an open terrace, he listed. In the landscape shop next to the restaurant, handicraft products are sold and there is also a space suitable for children to play, said the mayor.