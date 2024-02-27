Karaoke Night at Bakelit Music Café

You love singing in the shower but never had the opportunity to show your voice to others? Join the organizers for an evening of music, laughter, and great company!


Gather your favorite songs, and feel free to bring your friends too.

Date: February 28th
Time: 9 pm
Place: Bakelit Music Café

No special skills are needed, just a little courage and the desire to have fun together!

To have that courage here’s the promo of the night: get 3 ESNshots for 890 HUF or a beer plus an ESNshot for the same price!

More information at the event’s Facebook page.

Main picture: ESN Debrecen 

