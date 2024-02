This week is the time for price decrease in terms of fuel, Holtankoljak.hu has learned.

The portal found out that the wholesale price of gasoline and diesel will decrease from Wednesday, which is expected to be reflected in well prices as well. You have to pay HUF 3 less for gasoline, while the purchase price of diesel is reduced by HUF 10 for wells.

Thus, the average prices will be as follows in the middle of the week: