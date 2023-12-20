Violators were identified with a drone in Hajdú-Bihar County

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Violators were identified with a drone in Hajdú-Bihar County

This time, the Hajdú-Bihar police officers checked motorists on highways 42 and 47.


To improve traffic safety, the police conducted a coordinated inspection on highways 42 and 47 on December 15, 2023. To identify rule breakers more effectively, the officers also monitored the most critical traffic points with a drone. These devices took video recordings of detected traffic situations and rule violations from a safe distance and position. The police took action in eight cases due to various violations.

(police.hu)

