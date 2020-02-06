Two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 5 February in numbers:

The police caught nine people and took another fourteen to various police stations on 5 February 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and four people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in four cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which both resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu