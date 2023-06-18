Many people are interested in fried frog thighs at Békás Lake at the Gourmet Festival

Eating roasted frog thighs is not very popular in Hungary, and many people think it is disgusting. But the French, who considered it national food, like the snail, is a huge market for the frog thigh.

Today, anyone at home can buy a quick-frozen bag of frog thighs in stores that specialize in meat, but sometimes in hypermarkets, despite the fact that indigenous amphibians are protected in Europe. That is why, over the decades, more and more countries outside the European Union have become suppliers. Between 2010 and 2019, the EU imported 40,700 tons of frog thighs, which is the destruction of 0.8-2 billion frogs, writes NG.24.hu.

But where does the frog thigh consumption come from? Eating frogs is not a novelty in our country. Centuries ago, it was customary in rural life to go to the lake or river, the reeds, where there was a large number of frogs. Everyone knew that swampy, wet areas were the favorite habitats of frogs. Today, of course, this is a legally punishable act, as domestic edible species have been declared protected since then. The ideological value of the frog species living in the country ranges from 10,000 to 50,000 forints, read on origo.hu website.

The theme of the 7th Debrecziner Gourmet Festival is summer memories, so every restaurant that is at the event was trying to incorporate it into the event’s menu. Many were made with cold soups, corn -inspired meals, and the grilled food could not be missed.

Based on this theme, Rednekk BBQ & Bar prepared fried frog thighs. I spoke with the owner of the restaurant, Szabolcs Czeglédi, about the idea and reception of this special dish.

You are not serving a regular meal to your guests. Our summer memories are the theme of the festival. Where did the idea come from?

It was my idea. Actually, when I come to the Gourmet Festival, I want to go home having tasted a dish that I haven’t eaten before. I had never eaten a frog thighs before, I was interested in it. The frog theme became so handy that the Gourmet Festival is held at the Békás Lake (Frog Lake) in Debrecen, so that’s where the idea came from.

I was surprised when I tested how pleasant it tastes, very similar to chicken, maybe a little more crumbly. The consumption of meat is not allowed during the fast before the Easter period, in the church, but fish can be eaten, and this is where the Hungarian frogs eating becomes from. During the fasting period, the Hungarians ate frog, which was classified as fish. They preferred to eat them, as it was very easy to catch in the swampy area while catching fish is relatively more difficult. So, during the fasting period, fried frog thighs were indeed on the plate.

What kind of seasoning do you use to make it?

I used to joke that I caught it here at Békás tó, but no matter how good it sounds, I didn’t catch it, we also used imported frog thighs. It is also very easy to prepare, all I do with it is give it a pleasant seasoning, salt, mild curry and a little red pepper, which helps with its color. I fry that seasoned meat in extremely hot oil, in 3-4 minutes it is so tender, it cooks beautifully, almost like the meat falls apart in the case of a chicken wing. I think it looks good visually, I really like it when I see the frog legs spread out. And with that, I can really say that if someone comes here and eats one of these, they will be able to say that I ate frog legs. I’m on the gastro side, but I haven’t eaten it yet, and I’m sure that a lot of people try it because they’ve never eaten it before. If you like it, if not, there is really no risk here, the point of it all is that it is available here, taste it and see, this Gourmet Festival is the perfect opportunity for that.

How has it been received, have many people tried it?

Now we have the problem of running out of frog legs. So I might end up in Békás Lake and have to catch a few more. 🙂

Why do you think its consumption is not widespread in our country?

The frog itself. I’m a country boy, I grew up in the village as a child. I remember being told to not touch the frog because if it pees on you, your skin will be like the frog’s. Basically, it is a disgusting animal. Let’s kiss the frog and it will become a prince, despite the fairy tale, no girl will kiss the frog. Basically a repulsive amphibian. And I absolutely can’t think of eating it, it’s strange that the French eat snails and we Hungarians don’t even eat snails, even though they are available in unlimited quantities in our country. So it’s kind of perfect for a culinary experience, but I think that in our culture itself, this frog leg is not as appetizing as a chicken.

Will frog thighs be available at the restaurant, even seasonally?

There is no way. I wanted to serve this only at Gourmet Festival, and I think I achieved my goal with it. If someone wants it, I can make it to order, but I don’t want to put it on the menu.

You can find the restaurants and menus at the 7th Debrecziner Gourmet Festival here.

– Éva Bácsi –