Hungary’s government sector ran a 1,112 billion forint (EUR 3.1bn) deficit in the first half of the year, equivalent to 4.2% of GDP during the period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

KSH noted that the deficit was nearly level with the gap in the same period a year earlier; however, relative to GDP, it narrowed by 0.5 percentage point. Revenue rose by an annual 6.1% to 10,502 billion forints. Expenditures climbed 5.5% to 11,614 billion.

