Danubius Occupancy Over 80% at Wellness Hotels

Occupancy rates at Danubius Hotels’ all-inclusive wellness hotels and accommodations around Lake Balaton were over 80% for the whole summer, the company said.

Occupancy rates in Budapest were 50-70%, on average, during the summer months, although hotels filled up over the weekend of the August 20 national holiday, Danubius Hotels said. Bookings suggest occupancy rates of 70% at the company’s wellness hotels outside of the capital and 50% in Budapest during the autumn months, marketing director Judit Gál said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay