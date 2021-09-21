Danubius Occupancy Over 80% at Wellness Hotels

Economy Wellness
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Danubius Occupancy Over 80% at Wellness Hotels

Occupancy rates at Danubius Hotels’ all-inclusive wellness hotels and accommodations around Lake Balaton were over 80% for the whole summer, the company said.

 

Occupancy rates in Budapest were 50-70%, on average, during the summer months, although hotels filled up over the weekend of the August 20 national holiday, Danubius Hotels said. Bookings suggest occupancy rates of 70% at the company’s wellness hotels outside of the capital and 50% in Budapest during the autumn months, marketing director Judit Gál said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Magyar Suzuki Restarts Production

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Rail Cargo Group to Operate Regular Freight Trains to China

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Danubius Occupancy Over 80% at Wellness Hotels

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *