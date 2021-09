Japanese car maker Suzuki is restarting production at its plant in Esztergom, northern Hungary, on Monday, after a two-week shutdown due to supply chain interruptions, Magyar Suzuki told business daily Világgazdaság.

Magyar Suzuki said earlier production at the plant would stop between September 6 and 18 because of the global semiconductor shortage. A spokesperson for the unit said developments would be undertaken at the plant during the downtime.

