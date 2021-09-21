Government Renews Agreement With Baptist Church

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Renews Agreement With Baptist Church

The government renewed its comprehensive agreement with the Hungarian Baptist Church. The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén and János Papp, the head of the church.

 

At the event, Semjén said that the 1998 agreement had withstood the test of time and its renewal was merely necessitated by changes in the legal environment. He also said that similar agreements with the largest churches were being renewed, too. Papp said that some 300 communities and several hundred pastors of his organisation all welcomed the agreement.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Explosion in Kisköre: This Might Be the Cause of the Accident

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Parliament CTTEE Declares Meeting on Spy Software Confidential

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Registers 1,072 New Covid Infections, 13 Deaths Over the Weekend

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *