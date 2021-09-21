Government Renews Agreement With Baptist Church

The government renewed its comprehensive agreement with the Hungarian Baptist Church. The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén and János Papp, the head of the church.

At the event, Semjén said that the 1998 agreement had withstood the test of time and its renewal was merely necessitated by changes in the legal environment. He also said that similar agreements with the largest churches were being renewed, too. Papp said that some 300 communities and several hundred pastors of his organisation all welcomed the agreement.

hungarymatters.hu