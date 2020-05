The fifth yoUDay, the unique and exclusive commencement and opening ceremony of the academic year of the University of Debrecen, is to be organized on 16 September 2020.

Such Hungarian bands as Tankcsapda, Bagossy Brothers Company and Republic will entertain the visitors of the monumental show.

yoUDay 2019 after movie:

For more information please visit the fifth yoUDAy’s Facebook page.

Source and photo: unideb.hu