IEAS Film Club: The Dead Don’t Die

This week’s film is The Dead Don’t Die (2019, dir. Jim Jarmusch).
Date: Tuesday (5th October) 6:00 pm
Venue: MODEM Cultural and Conference Center (1. Baltazár Dezső square)
Program: IEAS Film Club
Summary: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.
The event is free to attend, and the screening will be followed by a discussion. Feel free to join us, bring along your favourite snacks, your roommate, and anyone who likes films just as much as you do!