IEAS Film Club: The Dead Don’t Die

This week’s film is The Dead Don’t Die (2019, dir. Jim Jarmusch).

Date: Tuesday (5th October) 6:00 pm

Venue: MODEM Cultural and Conference Center (1. Baltazár Dezső square)

Program: IEAS Film Club

Summary: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.

The event is free to attend, and the screening will be followed by a discussion. Feel free to join us, bring along your favourite snacks, your roommate, and anyone who likes films just as much as you do!