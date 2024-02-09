Two New Exhibitions to Open at the Weekend in Debrecen

Culture University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Two New Exhibitions to Open at the Weekend in Debrecen

Two new displays are going to be opened at the weekend in Debrecen organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen.

 

Life Sciences Gallery

My Silences – An exhibition by Prof. Dr. István Béla Szepessy, graphic artist and university professor

Opening ceremony: February 10th (Saturday) at 3 p.m. in the Life Sciences Gallery

Opening speech: painter Erzsébet Palotai

Participants: Trio Harmony Band

The exhibition can be visited until February 29th, 2024

Address: Debrecen, 1. Egyetem square

 

 

DOTE Gallery

Photo exhibition by Zoltán Kovács – graphic artist, designer, visual identity designer

Opening ceremony: February 11th (Sunday) at 11 a.m. in the DOTE Gallery

Opening speech: cultural manager Csaba Viktor Kozák

Contributor: Kitti & Marci Akusztik Duo (Péter Kitti – vocals and Horváth Marcell – piano)

The exhibition can be visited until March 1st, 2024

Address: Debrecen, 98. Nagyerdei Blvd.

 

 

Visiting the displays is free!

(pixabay)

Related Posts

Two New Exhibitions to Open at the Weekend in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience exhibition has arrived in Budapest

Bácsi Éva

Busójárás Festival in Mohács starts on Thursday

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *