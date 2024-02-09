Two New Exhibitions to Open at the Weekend in Debrecen

Two new displays are going to be opened at the weekend in Debrecen organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen.
Life Sciences Gallery
My Silences – An exhibition by Prof. Dr. István Béla Szepessy, graphic artist and university professor
Opening ceremony: February 10th (Saturday) at 3 p.m. in the Life Sciences Gallery
Opening speech: painter Erzsébet Palotai
Participants: Trio Harmony Band
The exhibition can be visited until February 29th, 2024
Address: Debrecen, 1. Egyetem square
DOTE Gallery
Photo exhibition by Zoltán Kovács – graphic artist, designer, visual identity designer
Opening ceremony: February 11th (Sunday) at 11 a.m. in the DOTE Gallery
Opening speech: cultural manager Csaba Viktor Kozák
Contributor: Kitti & Marci Akusztik Duo (Péter Kitti – vocals and Horváth Marcell – piano)
The exhibition can be visited until March 1st, 2024
Address: Debrecen, 98. Nagyerdei Blvd.
Visiting the displays is free!
(pixabay)