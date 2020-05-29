Two road accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 28 May in numbers:

The police caught eleven people and took another twenty-three to various police stations on 29 May 2020.

Eight perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Eleven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in six cases.

There were two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County, from which both resulted in severe injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu