Six people arrested by the police

Events of 13 March in numbers:

The police caught six people and took another fourteen to various police stations on 13 March 2020.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One person was taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Five people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were no traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County in the last 24 hours.

