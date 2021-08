These plants are wonders of millions of years of adaptability.



Cacti and succulents are especially practical houseplants as they require little care. Decorative cacti and succulents can become the perfect ornament for any home.

Date: 18th – 22nd August, 2021

The exhibition is open free of charge during the opening hours of the Kölcsey Center from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

According to the new government decree, a security certificate is not required to view the exhibition.

Facebook event