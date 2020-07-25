Italy Extradites Suspected Murderer of Hungarian Woman

Italian authorities have extradited to Hungary a man suspected of having murdered a Hungarian woman from Szentes, the national police said.

The remains of the woman who had gone missing from a rental home in the southern Hungarian town in the summer of 2006 were found early this month, the police said in a statement. The suspect is her former partner who had been taken into custody on a European warrant by authorities in Italy. Hungarian police initiated the pre-trial detention of the man after interrogating him on Thursday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay