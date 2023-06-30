A driver hit a man at a pedestrian crossing in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the driver who hit the victim at the pedestrian crossing in Debrecen for the offense of negligently causing a road accident.



According to the indictment, the man from Debrecen was driving a car alone in Debrecen on April 11, 2022, at around noon, when he wanted to turn from the service road of a grocery store onto a busy road.

At the time of the accident, visibility was good, it was sunny, and there is a road sign instructing to stop and give way before the intersection in the direction of the accused.

The defendant stopped according to the instructions of the sign and then wanted to turn right, but he did not notice the victim who was moving legally in the pedestrian crossing, who had already crossed about 1 meter, so he hit him with the right front part of the car. As a result of the accident, the victim suffered broken bones, bruises and skin abrasions that took more than 8 days to heal.

The accident occurred as a result of the defendant’s behavior in violation of the basic KRESZ rule and the victim was injured. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident at the District Court in Debrecen. In its indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a fine on the offender without conducting a trial.

(Debreceni Nap)