Chemical mosquito control is carried out in Debrecen

The Municipal Government of the City of Debrecen County is constantly monitoring the mosquito situation in the city, and in 2023, in the name of prevention, it will use ground-based chemical mosquito control, the city management announced.



Ground-based chemical mosquito control will take place along the Tócó on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the hours after sunset. In case of unfavorable weather (rain, wind), the additional day will be Sunday, July 2, 2023, also in the hours after sunset.

They say that the preparation to be used (deltamethrin) in the small amount applied – 0.6 liters/hectare – only kills the more sensitive insects, it is not dangerous for warm-blooded animals and humans, its active ingredient breaks down in a few hours. The treatment is carried out by a medical gas master.

Mosquito control affects the following areas:

Úrrétje district (from Bognár Rezső utca to Vezér utca) including Szalay Sándor and Fejedelem utca,

Vezér utca housing estate (from Vezér utca to Illyés Gyula utca) including Ormós Lajos utca,

Tessedik-Akadémia utca residential area including the line of Barta János utca,

Grove I. and II. residential park (also Lipták András utca and Bán Imre utca),

András utca in Görömbei,

Hatvan street garden (between Bartók B. and Kishegyesi út) from the railway tracks to Szotyori utca inclusive,

Nagysándor settlement including Pósa Street,

Fészek residential park including Nádsíp and Kantár streets,

The area around Lóskúti Street from Csillagfürt Street to Kishegyesi Street,

Tócóvölgy housing estate.

The municipality draws the attention of the residents to take the following measures as a precaution:

– It is recommended to collect or cover children’s toys, food, cutlery, and clothes dried outdoors and stored outdoors on the day of the treatment.

– It is recommended to keep the windows and doors closed during the treatment and for 1 hour afterward and to turn off the artificial ventilation equipment that brings in outside air.

– It is recommended to wash vegetables and fruits grown in the treated area before consumption or processing.

– You must not stay in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle performing the treatment! The agent spreads in the air, so precautions are also recommended in the streets adjacent to the spa.

– Ineffective protection, the local government also counts on the cooperation of citizens, because the number of breeding places in gardens can be reduced by the population. The most effective means of protection against insects is the covering of rainwater collection barrels and garden pools, as well as the maintenance of gardens, regular mowing and mowing. These should be used in order to increase efficiency – read the announcement of the municipality.

(Debrecen City Hall)