Three puppies were thrown onto the street in Debrecen

Not even the cold weather prompted the irresponsible owner to protect their puppies: a few weeks ago, three of them were thrown out onto Diószegi Street in Debrecen.

Csülök, Pörc, and Karaj are now three months old and are waiting at the Puli Animal Protection Association for someone to fall in love with them. Pörc is still recovering from a minor surgery, and like his siblings, he is a little shy but friendly and eager to make friends.

If anyone would like to adopt a puppy now, here’s an opportunity to help!