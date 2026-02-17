University of Debrecen celebrates 25th anniversary of higher education integration; new rector appointed

The University of Debrecen celebrated the 25th anniversary of the integration of higher education institutions in Debrecen with a Jubilee Ceremony hosted by the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen and the Transtibiscan Reformed Church District on Monday. The event was attended by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, who presented the official rector’s appointment to Professor Zoltán Bács, the university’s next rector.

The University of Debrecen was established in 2000 through the integration of several institutions, including Kossuth Lajos University, the University of Medicine of Debrecen, the University of Agricultural Sciences of Debrecen and the Wargha István Teacher Training College in Hajdúböszörmény. Speakers highlighted that the city’s academic and spiritual traditions date back to 1538 with the founding of the Reformed College, laying the foundations for centuries of Hungarian intellectual life.

Foundation Board Chairman György Kossa described the 2000 integration as a historic milestone that preserved the idea of universitas despite political and institutional upheavals in the 20th century. He also underlined the significance of the 2021 governance model change, which restored greater autonomy and long-term strategic capacity to the university.

Bishop Károly Fekete recalled the Reformed College’s central role in the university’s origins and emphasized the enduring cooperation between the Reformed Church and the university, despite past political disruptions during the communist era.

President Sulyok praised the university as a unique knowledge center that strengthens Hungary’s international standing and national self-confidence. He stressed that universities are vital to shaping the country’s future and must combine academic excellence with moral and intellectual responsibility.

Debrecen Mayor László Papp highlighted the city’s longstanding financial and institutional support for the university, noting that the integrated institution has become one of Central Europe’s most competitive regional knowledge hubs.

During the ceremony, commemorative plaques and honorary certificates were awarded to former leaders and key contributors to the integration process. Representatives of partner institutions signed a Jubilee Declaration reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation.

As part of the celebration, President Sulyok formally appointed Zoltán Bács as rector for the term from 1 May 2026 to 30 June 2031. The citation praised his academic achievements in economics and finance, his international engagement, and his leadership qualities, emphasizing his dedication to strengthening research, innovation, economic stability, and community-building at the university.

The event concluded with a gala concert featuring works by George Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating 17th-century Protestant ministers persecuted during the Counter-Reformation.

