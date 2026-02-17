Fatal accident on Vágóhíd street: The driver at fault was convicted

A man has been sentenced, in a non-final ruling, to three years in prison for negligently causing a fatal road accident after crashing into another vehicle at the Vágóhíd Street overpass in Debrecen in 2023 at the age of 19, the spokesperson of the Debrecen Regional Court announced.

According to Dénes Dobó, the driver has also been banned from driving for four years and two months, and may be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence. The ruling states that in the early hours of 7 January 2023, the then 19-year-old was driving in Debrecen with a passenger beside him, and both were wearing seat belts.