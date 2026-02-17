A march may slow down traffic in Debrecen

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A march may slow down traffic in Debrecen

A torchlight procession will take place on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, from 6:00 p.m. along the route Déri Square – Bethlen Street – Egyetem Boulevard – Egyetem Square.

In keeping with tradition, graduating students of the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen will bid farewell to the city and their university with a torchlight procession. The approximately one-hour walk will also be attended by faculty leaders and lecturers.

During the procession, minor delays of a few minutes may occur on bus and tram services operating along the affected route, according to DKV.

Related Posts

Hungarian Language and Culture Summer Course

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Mexican Night at Klinika

Video link with Nagyvárad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *