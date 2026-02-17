A march may slow down traffic in Debrecen

A torchlight procession will take place on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, from 6:00 p.m. along the route Déri Square – Bethlen Street – Egyetem Boulevard – Egyetem Square.

In keeping with tradition, graduating students of the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen will bid farewell to the city and their university with a torchlight procession. The approximately one-hour walk will also be attended by faculty leaders and lecturers.

During the procession, minor delays of a few minutes may occur on bus and tram services operating along the affected route, according to DKV.