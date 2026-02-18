Breakthrough in placental cell research by Debrecen scientists

Researchers at the University of Debrecen have achieved a major advance in understanding placental cells, providing a foundation for better insights into pregnancy processes, complications, and potential future therapies. For the first time, the team produced a comprehensive genetic and epigenetic profile of fetal-origin immune cells in the placenta, known as Hofbauer cells.

The multi-year study was carried out in collaboration between the Clinical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Institute’s Magreceptor research group at the University’s Faculty of Medicine, with international partners. The findings were published in the prestigious American journal JCI Insight.

The researchers analyzed placental samples from 25 uncomplicated pregnancies, primarily from planned cesarean deliveries, aiming to map the gene expression patterns, chromatin accessibility, and protein-level heterogeneity of healthy Hofbauer cells. The cells were also compared with other tissue macrophages.

Results indicate that Hofbauer cells play key roles in placental blood vessel formation, circulation regulation, extracellular matrix structure, and lipid metabolism. The study also highlighted the importance of several nuclear receptors that regulate gene expression.

These findings provide a valuable basis for investigating the underlying causes of pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia or gestational diabetes. In the next phase, the project will explore interactions between trophoblast cells and Hofbauer cells in collaboration with U.S. partners, including the Johns Hopkins University Florida campus, according to hirek.unideb.hu.