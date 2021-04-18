UDream on 21 April

Are you special?

Would you like to show your talent to everyone?

Would you like to be in contest for precious rewards?

Read further if any of your answer is ‘Yes’ for any of the aforementioned questions

Prior to the pandemic, the Student Union of the Faculty of Humanities (BTK HÖK) traditionally organised a talent contest every year. This year, the talent contest takes place once again but in a brand new format as it is organised not only by BTK HÖK, but also by the Student Union of the Faculty of Science and Technology (TTK HÖK) and the Student Union of the Faculty of Music (ZK HÖK). We re-imagined and reconstructed it together in order to organise the event online so Your dreams – despite the pandemic – could come true with UDream.

To participate in the event, you MUST register on the following hyperlink: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSf2YyFYcJw…/viewform…

Only students of University of Debrecen can participate. In case of team registration (e.g. dance group, music band etc.) at least half of the team members must be UD students.

There will be 2 rounds. In the first round, you have to send a video about your performance. 4 judges will rate your performance and the top 5 will advance to the final.The Final will be streamed live on the Internet so you can follow who will win UDream.

Application DEADLINE for Round 1 is 21th April 2021









4th Place – UD Shop voucher worth 20,000 HUF

5th Place – UD Shop voucher worth 20,000 HUF

The best performances can win the following prizes:Winner – 100,000 HUFRunner-up – 80,000 HUF3rd Place – 60,000 HUF4th Place – UD Shop voucher worth 20,000 HUF5th Place – UD Shop voucher worth 20,000 HUFSpecial Prize – A chance to play at ODEon Theatre + UD Shop voucher 20,000 HUF

Follow the event on Facebook because we will post more details soon about how the event will take place.