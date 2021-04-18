Coronavirus – 205 Fatalities and 3,706 New Infections in Hungary

Fully 205 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 3,76 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

Altogether 3,252,579 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,385,898 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 270,295 while hospitals are caring for 8,445 Coronavirus patients, 1,051 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 750,508 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 25,184. Fully 455,029 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (136,773) and Pest County (104,648), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (41,660), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (42,107) and Hajdú-Bihar (39,861). Tolna County has the fewest infections (16,579).