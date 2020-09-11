2 Die, Registered Covid-19 Infections Up 476 in Hungary

Two Covid-19 patients, both elderly and with underlying illnesses, have died, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 476 to 10,191 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 630, and 3,990 people have made a recovery. There are 5,571 active infections and 234 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 11 on ventilators. Altogether 25,043 people are in official home quarantine and 505,585 tests have been carried out. The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The government closed borders to foreigners from Sept 1, with certain exceptions, re-introducing border protection measures in force during the first wave of the epidemic. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (4,466), followed by Pest County (1,464) and the counties of Fejér (598), Komárom-Esztergom (401), Hajdú-Bihar (363) and Zala (349). Békés County has the fewest infections (55).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay