Hungary to Build HuF 60 BN Plant to Make Lynx Armoured Fighting Vehicles

A 60 billion forint (EUR 167.8m) plant will be built in Zalaegerszeg, in western Hungary, to manufacture the Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in cooperation with Germany’s Rheinmetall, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics and Defence Minister Tibor Benkő said.

A test track for the Lynx tanks and for offroad vehicles will also be established on an area of 20 hectares at the Zalazone test track, in cooperation with Rheinmetall, Palkovics said. Production at the plant is scheduled to start in 2023. Including suppliers, the plant will employ 500 people. Under a more than 2 billion euro modernisation scheme, Hungary will receive 218 Lynx KF41 combat vehicles. Of those vehicles, 172 will be made in Hungary, under an agreement signed recently between Rheinmetall and the state of Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay