Hungary Again Free of Bird Flu

Hungary has regained its status as a bird flu-free country on Sept. 8 based on the specification of the World Organisation for Animal Health, Hungarian food safety authority Nebih said. After the extension of the status to the whole country, markets of non-EU countries may be reopened for shipments of live poultry and poultry products from Hungary.

From Sept. 14 compulsory pre-shipping screening will be scrapped but in order to avoid another outbreak, the repopulation of poultry farms can still only take place under strict controls. Poultry still need to be fed and watered indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds, Nebih noted.

Bird flu was detected in Hungary in March and the last territorial restrictions were lifted on July 10.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay