Call African European Youth Forum 28-29 September 2020

Around the world, young individuals demonstrate the dynamic power of the next generation to effect change and to find solutions to the problems they face. They act as a driving force for sustainable economic development. This is why harnessing the potential of youth is among the key priorities of the African Union Agenda 2063, the EU Comprehensive Strategy with Africa and the Marshall Plan with Africa of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

For this reason, we are inviting the young generation from both continents to our African- European Youth Forum. As the next generation, you will be asked to look for new and innovative approaches to realise the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are excited to hear your ideas and suggestions regarding what needs to be done to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs.

WHAT IS THE FORUM ABOUT?

The African-European Youth Forum will precede the established platform for dialogue among youth representatives from Africa and Europe at the 5th AU-EU Youth Summit, which will be held within the framework of the 6th AU-EU Heads of States and Govern- ments Summit later this year. The results of the African-European Youth Forum on 28-29 September will feed into the Youth Summit and its recommendations to the Heads of State and Government. In addition, the Youth Forum will promote the integration of a joint AU- EU youth agenda in the work of the Council of the EU through Germany’s Presidency.

The working groups will be formed around the following thematic clusters:

 Nutrition and poverty (SDGs 1 and 2)

 Sustainable growth and employment (SDG 8)

 Education and digitalisation (SDG 4)

 Climate action and renewable energy (SDGs 7 and 13)

 Peace and security, good governance, political inclusion (SDG 16) Health and the impacts of COVID-19 (SDG 3)