Barna Pély gives a solo concert in Debrecen, at Incognito Club.

Date: Friday (10th of January) 9:00 pm

Venue: Incognito Club, Debrecen (11/a Eötvös street)

Program: Barna Pély Solo Concert.

Barna Pély has been an important and popular figure of the Hungarian music scene for the last 20 years. He released his last album in January, 2019 with the title Blue Heart.

Tickets are 1500 HuF.