Ambassadors Pay Tribute to Holocaust Victims

Kurucz Judit

Leaders of foreign representations in Budapest paid tribute to victims of the Holocaust at a commemoration held at the Shoes monument on the eastern embankment of the River Danube in central Budapest. The ceremony was attended by Yakov Hadas-Handelsman, Israel’s new ambassador to Hungary, as well as the ambassadors of Germany, Sweden, Austria, the Netherlands, and other diplomats.

The participants joined in a mourner’s Kaddish, the traditional prayer in Jewish mourning rituals, led by Slomó Köves, head of Hungarian Jewish community EMIH.

 

MTI

Photo: Zsolt Szigetváry/MTI

