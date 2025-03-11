Slower tram traffic expected on Kossuth Square in Debrecen

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM, an event commemorating the anniversary of the 1848/49 Revolution and War of Independence will take place at Kossuth Square in Debrecen.

During the ceremony organized by the University of Debrecen’s Kossuth Lajos Practice High School and Primary School, trams will operate at a slower speed in the affected area, according to a statement from DKV Zrt.

The local government is also preparing extensively for the holiday programs, with Lajos Kósa set to be the main attraction in Debrecen on March 15.