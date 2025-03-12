The University of Debrecen remains the most popular regional higher education institution

Nearly 11,000 applicants have listed one of the University of Debrecen programs as their first choice, and a total of approximately 20,000 people have applied to the university. With these numbers, the University of Debrecen maintains its leadership position as the most popular regional higher education institution in Hungary.

The application period for the University of Debrecen’s programs ended on February 15, covering nearly the entire spectrum of Hungarian academic fields. This year, the university offered the widest range of programs in the country, including 73 bachelor programs, nearly 100 master’s programs, six undivided programs, fifty teacher training programs, 101 specialized further education courses, 43 dual training programs, seven higher education vocational training programs, and 14 English-language courses for the 2025 general admission process. Additionally, the university runs 24 doctoral schools, 74 doctoral programs, and the largest healthcare system in Hungary – as reported by hirek.unideb.hu.

In the 2025 general admission process, the University of Debrecenalso achieved outstanding results. A total of 10,814 people applied to the university as their first choice, nearly 1,000 more than the previous year. The total number of applicants reached 19,893, setting an absolute record, with the total number of applications exceeding 40,000.

Bartha Elek, the university’s vice-rector for education, emphasized at a press conference that the results show that the university’s educational portfolio is increasingly attractive to prospective first-year students. He stated that the university’s dynamic development and broad knowledge base ensure that students are equipped with marketable skills and will excel in the job market. According to Bartha, the University of Debrecen is unique in several ways, and has demonstrated in recent years that it is a significant hub for education, research careers, and the international environment.

The vice-rector noted that this year’s application data represents the second-best result of the last decade, and an all-time record in terms of applicants to the university. It is also worth highlighting that several new programs that were introduced this year have proven to be successful. The application data suggest that the new master’s programs are likely to launch in September.

A significant increase was observed in the number of applicants for state-funded courses, with 9,657 first-choice applications. The number of applicants for undergraduate, master’s, and undivided programs has also risen significantly compared to last year.

According to the 2025 data, the most popular fields of study were economics, medical and health sciences, engineering, and teacher training. The most popular first-choice programs were in the Faculty of Economics (2,304), Faculty of Humanities (1,407), Faculty of Child and Special Education (1,348), and Faculty of Health Sciences (1,279). Among the programs, the Faculty of Health Sciences nursing and patient care bachelor programs (physiotherapy 221, nursing 205, dietetics 156, paramedics 110) were the most popular. Psychology (523), law (452), and general medicine (437) programs also saw high numbers of applicants.

(unideb.hu)