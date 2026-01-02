Girl is Debrecen’s first newborn of 2026

The first baby born in Hajdú-Bihar County in the new year is Lilla Ajsa, who arrived on January 1 at 12:01 a.m. at the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The baby girl is completely healthy.

Lilla Ajsa, Hajdú-Bihar’s first baby of the year, was born in the 38th week of pregnancy, weighing 2,580 grams and measuring 48 centimeters. She was delivered naturally, with the father present at the birth.

The baby girl is the second child of the Debrecen-based family. The newborn is healthy, and both she and her 31-year-old mother are doing well.

(unideb.hu)