A Hungarian drug dealer surrendered in Switzerland

A Hungarian man surrendered in Switzerland. A warrant was issued by the Emergency Police National Investigation Office (KR NNI) in 2022 against him and his four fellow drug dealers; the 33-year-old man was on the list of Europe’s most wanted criminals.

On Tuesday, the KR NNI announced on the police.hu website that in 2020 and 2021, a professionally equipped, computerized drug-growing plant was established in the county of Bács-Kiskun, first in Kecel, and then in the outskirts of Kecskemét, with an investment of about HUF 300 million.

The investigators then managed to identify all seven members of the criminal organization: two of them were captured in Hungary within a short time, while the Debrecen District Court issued a European and international arrest warrant for the crime of drug trafficking against the five members who were on the run.

On July 19, 2023, three of the five fugitive members of the gang were captured jointly by the KR NNI and the Spanish Guardia Civil in Spain, in the town of Calp in the province of Alicante. The fourth accused was arrested on the morning of February 28 by the investigators of the Debrecen department of the KR NNI, after he voluntarily surrendered through the mediation of the prosecutor.

As it was written, the fifth gang member, a 33-year-old Hungarian man hiding in Switzerland, “walked into” the Zurich police station on March 16.

He is currently in surrender custody waiting for the Swiss police to hand him over to the Hungarian authorities, the announcement states.

