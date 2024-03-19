The works of world-famous cartoonists can be seen in Debrecen

After Budapest and Miskolc, you can also see the works of Plantu, the famous French cartoonist, in Debrecen.

March 20 is International Francophonie Day, which is celebrated every year with many cultural programs around the world. It aims to promote the French language and culture. Hungary has been an observer member of the International Organization of La Francophonie since 2004.

For 50 years, from 1972 to 2021, Jean Plantureux, known as Plantu, published his drawings on the front page of Le Monde. He is also a co-founder of Cartooning for Peace, an NGO that works to respect cultures and freedoms.

His cartoons on political, social, ecological, economic, international and domestic news are highly appreciated by world politicians and the French public alike. This event is a unique opportunity to discover his work.

The exhibition can be viewed in the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library between March 19 and 29.

Francophonie celebration in Debrecen 2024

The 14th Francophone Film Days starts on March 18. The location of the screenings is the Apolló cinema and the Modem.

Photo: István Puskás Facebook page