French film days at the Apollo Cinema and MODEM

Between March 18 and 22, during the 14th Francophone Film Days, we can enjoy the greatest contemporary French films at the Apollo Cinema and MODEM.



The program:

Apollo cinema:

Monday, March 18 – 7:00 p.m

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe

French romantic biographical drama, 2023

Tuesday, March 19 – 6:00 p.m

Bernadette

French comedy, 2023

In French, with Hungarian subtitles

Wednesday, March 20 – 6:00 p.m

Hors-saison

French comedy, drama, 2024

In French, with Hungarian and English subtitles

Thursday, March 21 – 6:00 p.m

Falcon Lake

Canadian-French romantic fantasy drama, 2022

In French, with Hungarian subtitles

MODEM:

Friday, March 22 – 6:00 p.m

Rise / En corps

French drama, comedy, dance film, 2022

In French, with Hungarian subtitles

