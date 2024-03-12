French film days at the Apollo Cinema and MODEM

Between March 18 and 22, during the 14th Francophone Film Days, we can enjoy the greatest contemporary French films at the Apollo Cinema and MODEM.
The program:
Apollo cinema:
Monday, March 18 – 7:00 p.m
Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe
French romantic biographical drama, 2023
Tickets here.
Tuesday, March 19 – 6:00 p.m
Bernadette
French comedy, 2023
In French, with Hungarian subtitles
Tickets here.
Wednesday, March 20 – 6:00 p.m
Hors-saison
French comedy, drama, 2024
In French, with Hungarian and English subtitles
Tickets here.
Thursday, March 21 – 6:00 p.m
Falcon Lake
Canadian-French romantic fantasy drama, 2022
In French, with Hungarian subtitles
Tickets here.
MODEM:
Friday, March 22 – 6:00 p.m
Rise / En corps
French drama, comedy, dance film, 2022
In French, with Hungarian subtitles
Tickets here.