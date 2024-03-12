A man refueled and then left without paying: the Romanian man was arrested at the Hajdú-Bihar county border

The police in Biharkeresztes caught the man in Nagykereki, who stopped to refuel on the M3 highway, but “forgot” to pay.

At Nagykerek, a Romanian citizen wanted to leave the country on the evening of March 11, 2024. During the inspection, it turned out that the driver had refueled on the M3 motorway shortly before, then left without paying as if nothing had happened. During the verification process, it was also established that the Croatian authorities were searching for the car he was driving.

The police arrested the man and impounded the car, the police informed.