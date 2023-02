A 29-year-old Moldovan man, who has been wanted by the Czech authorities for murder, was arrested near Ártánd, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu on Tuesday.

The man wanted to leave the country as a passenger on a bus at 2:00 p.m. on February 20th, when it turned out that an arrest warrant had been issued against him. The 29-year-old Moldovan citizen was arrested and taken to a police station, the announcement states.



MTI

pixabay