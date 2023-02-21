Joe Biden Traveled From Kyiv to Poland

American President Joe Biden arrived at the railway station of the city of Przemysl in southeastern Poland on Monday evening, the arrival of the train was broadcast live by the Polish media. He traveled to Poland after Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.



Biden’s official program in Warsaw starts on Tuesday. The US president will also meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and then give a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. On Wednesday, the summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of Eastern European NATO member states, will be held in Warsaw with the participation of Joe Biden.



