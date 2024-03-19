The most exciting music event in Los Angeles has opened its doors

Like every year in March, the best of the music world will meet in Los Angeles at the four-day Musexpo. This year, March 17-20. between, the various events of the Expo take place in two parts of the city – Burbank and Hollywood. We were there for the opening last night on Sunset Boulevard.

The programs of MuseExpo, founded by Sat Bisla, include panel discussions and special receptions, as well as evening Showcase programs in Hollywood where participants and guests get a taste of the latest international music.

The rank of the event is clearly shown by the fact that a few years ago Katy Perry also performed at the event and the producer of Coldplay undertook a panel discussion.

Professionals and speakers from all over the world came to Musexpo again this year. Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Korea, Denmark, France and India are also represented at the expo events.

The list of participating organizations and agencies can be read here: Wave (Italy), Billboard, BMG, Capitol Music Group, Cyanite AI (Germany), Digital Music News, Disney Music Group, Distrokid, EA Games, Eventim Live Asia, Fenix 360 (Hong Kong ), Forbes, FOX Television, Harmix AI(Canada), InterTalent Rights Group (U.K.), KREATION Music Rights (Sweden & S. Korea), Live Nation, LME, Malson’s Media(India), MDDN, Mom+Pop, Motown Records, MUBU-TV, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Netflix (India, Asia, SE Asia, S. Asia, Japan), Paramount Global, Paramount Television, Playlist Push, Position Music, Primary Wave, Red Bull Records, Republic Records, SESAC, Sofar Sounds, Sony Music Publishing, Sound Czech (Czech Republic), Stem, The Hello Group, The Orchard, Times Music (India), Virgin Music, Universal Music Group, Universal Pictures, Warner Music Group, Worldwide Airplay Radio Monitor (Denmark).

The participants of the panel discussions, the speakers of the expo, the list of performing artists and the exact schedule of the event can be found on the MuseExpo website.

– Virág Vida –