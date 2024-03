A young mother died next to her newborn son on March 8 in Bököny – writes blikk.hu.

As it turned out, thrombosis had developed in the woman’s thigh. The paramedics rushed to her in vain, but they could not save her life. Her husband, Zsolt, was now left alone with a barely one-month-old baby.

A thrombosis developed in Zsanett’s femur, in the main vein, and then a broken piece flowed into her lungs, Zsolt said after receiving the death certificate and the final report.